India is building 500+ bunkers in Baramulla, near the LoC
The government just greenlit over 500 new bunkers for villages in Baramulla district, right along the Line of Control.
Starting April, construction will kick off in the Uri sector—these spots were picked because they're most at risk from shelling.
The move is all about giving locals safer places to shelter if things get tense.
Why does it matter?
Last year's Indo-Pak conflict showed how vulnerable people living near the border are—16 civilians lost their lives and more than 55 were hurt during cross-border shelling.
These new bunkers aim to protect families from modern threats and give them some peace of mind.
Other districts like Kathua have already built hundreds of bunkers, showing that these shelters really can make a difference for people living with uncertainty every day.