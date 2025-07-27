Next Article
'India is making waves in science and tech': Modi
On his Mann ki Baat radio show, PM Modi gave a shoutout to India's recent space milestones—like astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla coming back from the International Space Station and the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.
He called these moments proof that India is making waves in science and tech.
'Chandrayaan-3's success...': PM on new National Space Day
Modi announced August 23 as National Space Day to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's success, and he's excited about the rise of Indian space startups.
He invited everyone to share their ideas on the Namo App, and it can be inferred that he encouraged young people to dream big in science and space—saying their talent can help shape India's future in global exploration.