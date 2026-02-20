India is monitoring situation between Iran, US: MEA
India's keeping a close eye on the growing tension between Iran and the US, especially with talk of possible military action.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says it is maintaining constant contact with the Indian community in Tehran and is actively tracking developments.
All this follows the US moving warships, aircraft and additional forces, including an aircraft carrier and additional combat aircraft, to the region after nuclear talks with Iran stalled.
Poland advises citizens to leave Iran
Negotiations between the US and Iran aren't really going anywhere, and things are getting tense—so much so that Poland just told its citizens to leave Iran as a precaution.
Meanwhile, Iran is running naval drills with Russia near key shipping lanes, and there are hints from the US about using military bases if things get worse.
Both sides seem to be weighing their next moves carefully.