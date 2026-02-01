India is setting up rare earth corridors. Know why

What does the plan mean for India?

Right now, India has loads of rare earth minerals but mostly depends on China to process them.

With these new corridors, India wants to become self-reliant in tech that matters—like green energy and defense.

The plan could mean 50,000 new jobs and $10 billion in exports (projections—citation needed), possibly by 2030, and a big push for "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) innovation.

Even the stock market noticed: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose about 7% in February 2026.