India is setting up rare earth corridors. What's the impact

Reducing dependence on China

Right now, China controls almost 90% of the world's refined REEs—so any supply hiccup hits tech industries hard.

By building these corridors (like Kerala's ₹42,000 crore project that could create 50,000 jobs), India aims to cut import costs and secure its own supply chain for everything from green energy to defense tech.

For young people eyeing careers in tech or sustainability, this could mean more opportunities right here at home.