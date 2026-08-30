India issues 1st national mortuary and post-mortem standards under DGHS
India just rolled out its first-ever national minimum standards for mortuaries and post-mortem facilities, aiming to make things safer, cleaner, and more organized.
Created by the National Council for Clinical Establishments under DGHS, these standards cover everything from cold storage and body identification to staffing and autopsy rooms.
Mortuary standards require storage and inspections
Mortuaries now need cold storage between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius for at least 4 bodies, with separate spaces for legal cases and routine deaths, each tagged with a unique serial number.
Facilities must have bigger autopsy blocks (4,000 square feet), separate entry points, areas for rituals, wide corridors, good ventilation, and fly-proof windows.
Mortuaries can't be in basements or near hospital waste zones anymore. Plus, staffing rules are clearer and regular inspections will keep things on track.