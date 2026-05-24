Ebola outbreak: India issues travel advisory for these African countries

The Indian government has also asked its nationals residing in these countries to take necessary precautions and adhere to local health guidelines. The advisory specifically mentions that countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be "at high risk of disease transmission."

Global health alert

WHO's PHEIC declaration and its implications

On May 17, the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak a PHEIC but clarified it did not constitute a pandemic emergency. The global health body had also identified countries bordering DR Congo as being at high risk of disease transmission from the Bundibugyo virus. The WHO has also issued temporary recommendations on May 22 to curb the spread of the Bundibugyo virus.