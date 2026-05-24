Ebola outbreak: India issues travel advisory for these African countries
What's the story
The Indian government has advised its citizens against non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. The advisory comes as an Ebola outbreak ravages these countries. The decision was taken in light of the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17.
Safety measures
Advisory extends to Indian nationals in Uganda, South Sudan
The Indian government has also asked its nationals residing in these countries to take necessary precautions and adhere to local health guidelines. The advisory specifically mentions that countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be "at high risk of disease transmission."
Global health alert
WHO's PHEIC declaration and its implications
On May 17, the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak a PHEIC but clarified it did not constitute a pandemic emergency. The global health body had also identified countries bordering DR Congo as being at high risk of disease transmission from the Bundibugyo virus. The WHO has also issued temporary recommendations on May 22 to curb the spread of the Bundibugyo virus.