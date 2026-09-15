India issues nationwide alert over Pakistani creams with heavy metals

Authorities say these creams could cause serious skin problems due to their toxic ingredients.

Dr. Meghna Mour pointed out that using such products can lead to major dermatological issues.

Officials have ordered an immediate halt to the sale, distribution, and advertising of the two creams, and state drug controllers are checking stores to make sure the rules are followed.

If you're buying cosmetics, double-check for official registration numbers (your skin will thank you!)