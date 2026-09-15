India issues nationwide alert over Pakistani creams with heavy metals
India issued a nationwide public alert on two Pakistani beauty creams, Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream, after finding dangerous levels of heavy metals in them.
Rajeev Raghuvanshi, India's apex drugs controller / DCGI, ordered a halt to their sale, distribution and advertising, after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged the products following laboratory tests that found heavy metals above permissible limits and for lacking import registration certificates, putting a spotlight on illegal imports in the country's huge cosmetics market.
Authorities warn creams cause skin problems
Authorities say these creams could cause serious skin problems due to their toxic ingredients.
Dr. Meghna Mour pointed out that using such products can lead to major dermatological issues.
Officials have ordered an immediate halt to the sale, distribution, and advertising of the two creams, and state drug controllers are checking stores to make sure the rules are followed.
If you're buying cosmetics, double-check for official registration numbers (your skin will thank you!)