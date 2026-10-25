Houthi missiles intercepted in Saudi Arabia; India issues travel advisory
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a travel advisory for its citizens after the kingdom intercepted multiple missile and drone attacks. The advisory comes as regional tensions rise, with Yemen's Houthi forces being blamed for the attacks. The embassy has specifically asked Indians not to film or share information about these interceptions, warning that doing so could lead to legal action under local laws.
Security measures
Saudi Arabia bolsters defenses amid missile attacks
Saudi Arabia has ramped up its air defense systems after a series of missile and drone attacks.
According to Al Arabiya English, Saudi forces intercepted 11 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and two drones within 12 hours.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shared a notification from the country's Directorate of Civil Defence, reiterating the importance of following local laws and regulations during this time.
Travel impact
Flight disruptions and assistance for stranded passengers
The advisory also highlighted flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia. Air India and Air India Express flights to Riyadh and Dammam will be suspended till November 7, 2026. Flights to Jeddah are suspended until October 31.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is assisting in its control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah, offering food, essential medicines, and other immediate needs to affected Indians.
Diplomatic efforts
Ongoing discussions between Indian officials and Saudi authorities
Indian officials are also in touch with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are discussing issues arising from flight cancellations, such as visa validity and delays in passenger departures.
Meanwhile, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is set to resume domestic and international flights on Sunday.
The airport's reopening comes amid heightened tensions due to missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.