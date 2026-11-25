Apart from Chandipur, India is also considering granting Japan access to two upcoming state-of-the-art testing facilities in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

The matter was among the key issues discussed during the recent India-Japan 2+2 dialogue led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following the meeting, a Letter of Intent (LoI) on utilizing firing ranges in India was signed.