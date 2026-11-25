In first, India opens its missile test range to Japan
What's the story
In a landmark shift in defense cooperation policy, India is preparing to open up its Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha, to Japan, Firstpost reported. This is the first time India is allowing a foreign nation to use the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO)'s ITR. The move comes as both countries explore sharing technical know-how and collaborating on advanced missile programs, including hypersonic weapons.
Expanded collaboration
India is considering granting Japan access to 2 more facilities
Apart from Chandipur, India is also considering granting Japan access to two upcoming state-of-the-art testing facilities in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
The matter was among the key issues discussed during the recent India-Japan 2+2 dialogue led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Following the meeting, a Letter of Intent (LoI) on utilizing firing ranges in India was signed.
Training agreement
Japan's Self-Defence Forces to conduct live-fire training in India
Under the new arrangement, Japan's Self-Defence Forces will be able to conduct live-fire training in India for the first time.
This includes trials of surface-to-ship missiles like the Type-25, a next-generation anti-ship missile with an estimated range of 1,000km.
Both countries are now working toward expediting coordination between their defense authorities to operationalize this arrangement as soon as possible.
Key infrastructure
One of India's most strategically important defense-testing facilities
The Integrated Test Range at Chandipur is one of India's most strategically important defense-testing facilities. It provides the infrastructure required to launch, track, and validate advanced missile systems.
The facility has sophisticated radars, telemetry systems, electro-optical tracking equipment, and mission-control infrastructure that allow scientists to monitor missile trajectories and assess performance during flight trials.
According to Firstpost sources, a Japanese military team visited India in October to assess various missile-testing facilities.
Shipbuilding collaboration
Japan is undergoing a major transformation
The team spent roughly a week examining prospective ranges where Japan may conduct missile trials and test its small attack drones.
Japan is undergoing a major transformation in its military posture since World War II, moving from an exclusively defensive role to developing long-range strike capabilities.
But geographical constraints at home make it difficult for Japan to find large, safe maritime corridors for long-range missile firing.