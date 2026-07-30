India, Japan to exchange over 5L people within 5 years
India
India and Japan are teaming up for a big exchange: over 500,000 people will move between the two countries in the next five years.
That includes 50,000 skilled professionals and potential talent from India to Japan.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the news in Parliament, saying it's all part of their Joint Vision for the Next Decade, first agreed at a Tokyo summit in 2025.
New Delhi summit deepens sector partnerships
Agreements from this year's New Delhi summit are helping expand partnerships into energy, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and mobility infrastructure, so expect stronger India-Japan connections across many fields.