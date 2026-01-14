India jumps to 80th spot in 2026 Passport Index

Singapore leads the pack this year, unlocking travel to 192 destinations without a hassle. Japan and South Korea are close behind, tied for second place with access to 188 countries each. Meanwhile, Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland all share third place.

The big movers: UAE and US

The UAE has shot up to fifth place thanks to years of active diplomacy—its citizens can now visit far more places than before.

The US has also bounced back into the top 10 after slipping recently.

On the other end of the scale is Afghanistan, whose passport holders can only access 24 destinations—a stark reminder of how much a passport can shape your freedom to explore.