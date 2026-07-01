India keeps fuel prices unchanged despite crude oil uptick
India
Fuel prices in India didn't budge this Wednesday, even though global crude oil got a bit pricier after Iran turned down talks with the US.
If you're keeping track, gasoline and diesel last went up on May 25 (by ₹7.50 and ₹7.60 per liter) to help balance out earlier market swings.
India imposes export tax on fuels
India just rolled out new export taxes: gasoline exports are now taxed at ₹4.00 per liter, diesel at ₹8.50 per liter, and ATF at ₹7.50 per liter.
More countries, Mauritius and the Maldives, have been added to the exemption list alongside Nepal and Sri Lanka.
On the bright side for local buyers, there's still no Road and Infrastructure Cess or extra domestic excise duty since things have calmed down after recent supply hiccups.