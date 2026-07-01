India keeps fuel prices unchanged despite crude oil uptick

India imposes export tax on fuels

India just rolled out new export taxes: gasoline exports are now taxed at ₹4.00 per liter, diesel at ₹8.50 per liter, and ATF at ₹7.50 per liter.

More countries, Mauritius and the Maldives, have been added to the exemption list alongside Nepal and Sri Lanka.

On the bright side for local buyers, there's still no Road and Infrastructure Cess or extra domestic excise duty since things have calmed down after recent supply hiccups.