India keeps gasoline and diesel prices steady despite rising crude

Brent $91.98 rises after Hormuz attacks

Crude prices shot up (Brent hit $91.98 a barrel) because of worries about supply disruptions.

The trouble started after attacks on ships slowed down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

Meanwhile, Iran's military warned that ongoing tensions could push oil prices as high as $200 per barrel, especially with millions of barrels stuck due to US blockades.