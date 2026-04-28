India keeps gasoline and diesel prices steady despite rising crude
India
Even though global crude oil prices are climbing, gasoline and diesel prices in India haven't budged.
Oil companies are absorbing the international price swings, and the government expects things to stay stable for now.
In case you're curious, fuel rates here get updated every morning at 6am based on world market trends.
Brent $91.98 rises after Hormuz attacks
Crude prices shot up (Brent hit $91.98 a barrel) because of worries about supply disruptions.
The trouble started after attacks on ships slowed down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.
Meanwhile, Iran's military warned that ongoing tensions could push oil prices as high as $200 per barrel, especially with millions of barrels stuck due to US blockades.