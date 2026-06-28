India kept fuel flowing despite Hormuz closure after U.S.-Israel strikes

India bought oil from 41 countries

India pulled off some clever strategies: ramping up local production, cutting excise duties, and buying oil from 41 countries (including new partners like Libya and Guyana).

More ethanol was blended into fuel to reduce imports, and India's LPG import capacity has more than doubled since 2014.

Even with global prices spiking, oil companies took the hit so that the impact at the pump was less severe.

Thanks to solid planning and reserves, households and businesses barely felt the disruption.