India launches 3-year plan to be drug-free by 2029
India
India just kicked off a big push to go drug-free by 2029, rolling out a detailed three-year strategy at the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan event in Shimla.
The plan lines up over 200 targeted steps and brings together governments, schools, colleges, and local communities to break up drug networks and keep areas around educational spaces safe.
India targets drug money and forensics
The focus is on taking down the money behind drug operations and speeding up forensic work so cases don't drag on.
There's also a goal to set up Anti-Narcotics Task Forces in every state by March 2027.
Plus, digital monitoring of precursor drugs and chemicals is getting ramped up, with better coordination between agencies and more community involvement, all aiming for real impact where it matters most.