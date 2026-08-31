India launches AdiVaani AI with IIT Delhi connecting 700+ tribes

AdiVaani isn't just about tech: it's about making government services, healthcare, and education more accessible for tribal groups in their own languages.

The platform uses tools like text-to-speech and can even digitize old resources.

Tribal elders and linguists are teaming up on translations too.

As Ministry Secretary Ranjana Chopra put it, this is all about preserving culture while making sure no one gets left behind because of language barriers.