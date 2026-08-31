India launches AdiVaani AI with IIT Delhi connecting 700+ tribes
The Indian government just rolled out AdiVaani, an AI-powered platform built with IIT Delhi, to help connect more than 700 tribal communities across the country.
It makes translating and transcribing between Hindi, English, and tribal languages much easier: right now it covers Santali, Mundari, Bhili, and Gondi, with more languages like Kui and Garo coming soon.
AdiVaani enables services in tribal languages
AdiVaani isn't just about tech: it's about making government services, healthcare, and education more accessible for tribal groups in their own languages.
The platform uses tools like text-to-speech and can even digitize old resources.
Tribal elders and linguists are teaming up on translations too.
As Ministry Secretary Ranjana Chopra put it, this is all about preserving culture while making sure no one gets left behind because of language barriers.