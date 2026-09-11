India launches DILRMP 3.0 to assign 14-digit Bhu-Aadhaar with ₹565.5cr

States will now build "land stack" by connecting maps, ownership details, and registration data in one national system, while still keeping local control.

The project also brings urban land mapping under the NAKSHA initiative and upgrades 75 sub-registrar offices into registration seva kendras.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says this should make life easier for farmers seeking loans and help everyone access clearer property records.

The central government is funding it all, with real-time progress tracked on a dashboard.