India launches NABL-led accreditation for mobile food testing labs
India
India has launched a new accreditation scheme for mobile food testing labs, making it easier to check food safety across remote villages and towns.
Led by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), these mobile labs can now do quick, reliable food tests that meet international standards.
Organizations signed MoU in New Delhi
At the launch in New Delhi, key organizations signed a memorandum of understanding, or MoU, to boost cooperation and cut down on duplicate checks.
The government hopes this move will make food testing smoother, build trust in what we eat, and raise overall food safety standards across the country.