India launches Operation Amistad with relief flights to Venezuela
India
India just kicked off Operation Amistad, sending urgent aid to Venezuela after two massive earthquakes hit on June 24.
The quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, left 920 people dead and 3,360 injured.
On June 26, two Indian Air Force C-17s took off with 41 rescue experts and about 36 tons of relief supplies, including portable hospitals and medicines.
Amistad means friendship, underscores oil ties
Amistad means friendship in Spanish, highlighting India's commitment to stand by Venezuela when it counts.
The two countries have strong ties through energy trade (Venezuela is a top oil supplier for India) and global cooperation: Venezuela even backs India's push for a permanent U.N. Security Council seat.
This mission is another sign of that ongoing partnership.