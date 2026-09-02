India launches policy to add 131 LMT food grain storage

State governments are set to handle most of the work, creating 111 LMT of new capacity, while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will add another 20 LMT.

States need to submit action plans and register their facilities online, with training and support promised to keep things on track.

As of September 28, 2025, India already has 917.83 LMT of covered and CAP storage capacity for Central Pool foodgrains and 8,815 cold storage facilities, with a combined capacity of 40.21 million metric tons for preserving perishable commodities, so this move aims to make things even stronger.