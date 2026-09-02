India launches policy to add 131 LMT food grain storage
India is rolling out a new policy to boost food grain storage by 131 lakh metric tons (LMT).
The goal? To fix procurement gaps, balance out regional differences, and make better use of existing warehouses.
This was discussed in a meeting chaired by the Union Food Secretary on September 1.
States to create 111 LMT capacity
State governments are set to handle most of the work, creating 111 LMT of new capacity, while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will add another 20 LMT.
States need to submit action plans and register their facilities online, with training and support promised to keep things on track.
As of September 28, 2025, India already has 917.83 LMT of covered and CAP storage capacity for Central Pool foodgrains and 8,815 cold storage facilities, with a combined capacity of 40.21 million metric tons for preserving perishable commodities, so this move aims to make things even stronger.