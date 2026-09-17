India lights diyas nationwide for PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday
On Thursday, India went all out to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. From Assam's glowing portrait made of around 5,000 diyas in the event/video to prayers for his health, people across the country joined in.
Assam's chief minister encouraged everyone to light lamps at home and in public as part of the Ashirbad Diwa initiative.
Gujarat plans 88L diyas, Delhi 125K
Gujarat is witnessing one of the biggest diya-lighting programs with more than 88 lakh earthen lamps planned at over 18,500 locations, including huge displays at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront and Atal Bridge.
Delhi matched the vibe with 125,000 diyas lighting up Kartavya Path.
These events were part of month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, blending celebration with prayers for Modi's good health and long life.