India lists 439 prisoners Pakistan lists 250 under 2008 deal

India seeks release of 188 prisoners

India has asked Pakistan to speed up the release of 188 Indian prisoners who have already finished their sentences and wants consular access for 13 more believed to be Indian citizens.

The government also emphasized the need for Pakistan to look after all detained nationals until they are back home.

Since 2014, more than 2,600 Indian fishermen and civilians have been brought back from Pakistan, a reminder that these exchanges matter for real people on both sides.