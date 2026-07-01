India lists 439 prisoners Pakistan lists 250 under 2008 deal
India and Pakistan just did their regular exchange of prisoner lists under a 2008 deal.
On July 1, India shared information about 439 people in its jails (mostly civilians and some fishermen), while Pakistan listed 250 detainees, including nearly 200 fishermen believed to be Indian.
India seeks release of 188 prisoners
India has asked Pakistan to speed up the release of 188 Indian prisoners who have already finished their sentences and wants consular access for 13 more believed to be Indian citizens.
The government also emphasized the need for Pakistan to look after all detained nationals until they are back home.
Since 2014, more than 2,600 Indian fishermen and civilians have been brought back from Pakistan, a reminder that these exchanges matter for real people on both sides.