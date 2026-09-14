India logged 863 drone incursions from Pakistan last year
Last year, India saw a spike in drones coming over from Pakistan: 863 incidents, mostly in Punjab and Rajasthan.
Indian forces managed to bring down 237 of these drones using homegrown tech like spoofers and jammers.
Many of the intrusions were used to drop heroin consignments and pistols and AK-series parts across the border, while 160 of the downed drones carried no payload.
Operation Sindoor hits 9 terror camps
In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and eliminating at least 100 terrorists.
To keep borders safer, anti-drone systems (including DRDO's D4, indigenous jammers and LORROS cameras) were set up in key spots such as Amritsar and Sri Ganganagar, making it tougher for illegal drones to slip through.