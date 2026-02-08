India, Malaysia agree to boost defense, trade ties
India and Malaysia just took their friendship up a notch.
On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi and Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim met to talk about working closer together—especially on defense, security, semiconductors, and trade.
Modi made it clear that India stands firm against terrorism and highlighted the deep cultural ties between the two countries.
Both countries committed to keeping Indo-Pacific region stable
Both leaders agreed to step up counter-terrorism efforts, share more intelligence, and boost maritime security. They're also looking to collaborate on AI, digital tech, health, and food security.
Ibrahim acknowledged India's growing role in global trade and Modi said both countries are committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable.
With so many shared interests—and a big Indian-origin community in Malaysia—the partnership is only expected to get stronger from here.