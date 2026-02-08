India, Malaysia agree to boost defense, trade ties

Both countries committed to keeping Indo-Pacific region stable

Both leaders agreed to step up counter-terrorism efforts, share more intelligence, and boost maritime security. They're also looking to collaborate on AI, digital tech, health, and food security.

Ibrahim acknowledged India's growing role in global trade and Modi said both countries are committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable.

With so many shared interests—and a big Indian-origin community in Malaysia—the partnership is only expected to get stronger from here.