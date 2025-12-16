Next Article
India, Maldives wrap up 'EKUVERIN' military drills in Kerala
India and the Maldives just finished their two-week joint military exercise, EKUVERIN, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Top army officials from both countries were there for the final phase.
The main goal? Sharpen teamwork and coordination between the two forces, especially for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism missions.
What went down
Troops trained on everything from room-clearing tactics and small team maneuvers to amphibious drills and quick decision-making under pressure.
They also practiced handling explosives and securing sensitive spots.
All this not only boosted their skills but also showed how committed India and the Maldives are to working together for peace in the Indian Ocean region.