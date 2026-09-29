India marks 122nd birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
India
India marks the 122nd birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2.
Born in 1904 in Mughalsarai, he played a big part in the freedom movement and later became Prime Minister.
Shastri is best remembered for leading India during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and kickstarting major agricultural reforms.
Shastri's slogan and reforms remembered
Shastri's slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" still resonates today, capturing his belief in both soldiers and farmers.
He pushed for the Green and White Revolutions to help India become more self-reliant in food and milk production.
Even after his passing, he was honored with the Bharat Ratna, and tributes at Vijay Ghat remind us of his lasting impact on India's journey.