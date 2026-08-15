India marks 79th Independence Day, PM Modi appeals to youth
India just marked its 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort in Delhi, with the theme Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047. The day also celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram.
PM Modi honored freedom fighters and called on everyone, especially young people, to help shape India's future with a sense of responsibility.
Red Fort hoist, Modi's 2047 speech
The morning saw the classic flag hoisting and a 21-gun salute using Indian-made light field guns.
In his speech, PM Modi talked about building a self-reliant India by 2047, highlighting tech, infrastructure, and energy security.
Celebrations happened all over: BSF raised the flag at the India-Pakistan border in Jammu, Baghambari Math Balveer Giri Maharaj offered prayers to a Lord Hanuman idol decorated in the colors of the national tricolor at the Bade Hanuman Temple, and PM Modi wrapped up by chatting warmly with kids, reminding everyone that youth are central to India's journey ahead.