India may import over 6 million tons of pulses 2026
India
India might have to import over six million tons of pulses in 2026, thanks to low sowing, tight stocks, and iffy crop yields.
Even though the monsoon has picked up lately, experts like Lalit Bangar say what really matters is how much it rains during those crucial last stages when crops mature.
India's pulse prices climb amid shortages
Pulse prices are already climbing (black matpe went up 17% to 18% in July) because supplies are running low and the monsoon was late.
Other pulses like pigeon peas, lentils, and yellow peas are also affected due to global supply hiccups.
With festive demand coming up and stocks running thin, imports will be needed to meet demand, but prices are expected to remain firm or rise further.