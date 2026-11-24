India may limit wheat exports after weak monsoon, sowing slowdown
India is thinking about limiting wheat exports because wheat sowing has slowed and production may be lower.
Wheat acreage dropped by over 15% after weak monsoon rains.
The government wants to make sure there's enough wheat for everyone at home, especially since they only recently made exporting easier.
These talks are happening as officials review the crop situation for the year ending June 2027.
Indian government prioritizes domestic food security
The main focus is on keeping domestic food supplies steady and making sure food security isn't compromised.
Right now, central wheat stocks are at 44.76 million metric tons, but Indian wheat isn't very competitive abroad due to higher prices and plenty of supply from regions like the Black Sea.
Even with these challenges, India plans to distribute more wheat next year under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana so that people who need it most aren't left out.