India MEA says stance on Sheikh Hasina extradition unchanged
India says it is not changing its stance on extraditing former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that any request about her will be handled as a legal matter.
Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after student protests led to her government's collapse.
Bangladesh insists Sheikh Hasina answer conviction
Bangladesh's interim government is open to Hasina returning but insists she must answer for her conviction.
In November, a special tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity during protest crackdowns.
Bangladesh Prime Minister's adviser for information and strategy Zahed Ur Rahman said the government stands by the sentence, pointing out there is strong public support for it.
Sheikh Hasina plans Awami League revival
Hasina reportedly plans to return soon and hopes to revive her Awami League party.
She calls the charges political, while tensions between India and Bangladesh remain high since her ouster.