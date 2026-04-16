India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate showers in Telangana
India
Good news for everyone sweating it out in Telangana: the IMD says rain is on the way!
After days of scorching temperatures, light to moderate showers are expected between April 19 and 22.
So, if you've been desperately waiting for cooler weather, relief is just around the corner.
IMD: Telangana hot until April 18
The IMD's latest update mentions that dry and hot conditions will stick around until April 18, with temperatures possibly climbing a bit more.
But starting April 19, parts of Telangana should see rain and even some thunderstorms. This should help bring down those relentless temperatures and make things a lot more comfortable across the state.