India Meteorological Department says Punjab records 39% monsoon deficit
India
As the southwest monsoon begins to retreat, Punjab reported a 39% monsoon deficit, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Between June 1 and September 19, Punjab got only 254.2mm of rain instead of the usual 417mm.
With the southwest monsoon now retreating and no more showers expected, dry days are expected over the coming days.
Punjab farmers' tubewells drive 16,000MW demand
The lack of rain hit hardest in September, with rainfall down by a massive 57%.
To keep their paddy fields alive, farmers have been increasingly depending on tubewells to irrigate their paddy fields, which pushed electricity demand above 16,000 megawatts this month.
All this has put extra stress on both agriculture and Punjab's already stretched power supply.