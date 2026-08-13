India Meteorological Department says rain clouds shifted and Delhi-NCR humid
India
If you're in Delhi or the NCR, you've probably noticed it's been extra humid lately. The monsoon has slowed down here, and the India Meteorological Department says rain clouds have shifted to other parts of India.
On Thursday, August 13, the Delhi-NCR areas are expected to remain partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 29 to 36 degrees Celsius, but don't count on any big showers.
North Indian states record rainfall shortfalls
Delhi has seen 17% less rain than usual since June 4, with 747.7mm instead of the normal 899.4mm.
It's not just Delhi: Haryana is down by 9%, Uttar Pradesh by 23%, Chandigarh by 25%, and Punjab by a huge 35%.
Meanwhile, places like the Western Himalayas and central and eastern India are still getting plenty of rain.