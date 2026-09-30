India Meteorological Department says Uttar Pradesh monsoon tops 800mm, stalls
India
Monsoon season in Uttar Pradesh isn't wrapping up as planned this year.
The India Meteorological Department says the southwest monsoon started pulling back from western Uttar Pradesh on September 23, but a weather depression over central Uttar Pradesh put the brakes on further progress.
Thanks to all this rain, the state has seen more than 802mm so far, topping 800mm for the first time in 11 years.
Uttar Pradesh recorded 111.3mm late September
From September 25 to 27 alone, Uttar Pradesh got hit with 111.3mm of rain, more than 10 times what is normal for those days.
This made September the wettest it has been in years, with some places like Farrukhabad and Lucknow seeing especially heavy downpours.
All that extra water is why this year's monsoon is getting heavy rainfall across the state.