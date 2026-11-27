India Meteorological Department warns rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Heads up, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Tamil Nadu and Kerala are in for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday, with nearby spots like Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe also expecting downpours.
This weather is thanks to a system brewing over the Bay of Bengal and a trough from the Comorian region.
North India fog, Rajasthan cold wave
Meanwhile, parts of north India including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab are dealing with dense fog that could mess with flights and trains.
East Rajasthan is on cold wave alert until November 28, so bundle up if you're heading out early.
IMD also hints at more changes soon, as a new low-pressure area may form over the South Andaman Sea by November 30.