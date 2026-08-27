India Meteorological Department warns wet week, Odisha faces heavy rains

Northwest states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are set for steady showers through early September, with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh joining in from August 31, and eastern Uttar Pradesh from September 2.

Central India (think Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh) will also see plenty of rain.

Meanwhile, the Northeast stays soggy into September, and Kerala plus coastal Karnataka can expect more downpours too.

Fun fact: despite all this, India's total monsoon rainfall so far is still about 13% below average.