India Meteorological Department warns wet week, Odisha faces heavy rains
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department says much of India is in for a wet week as the southwest monsoon keeps rolling.
Odisha could get isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall from August 28 to 31, and heavy rain from September 1 to 2, which might mean some local flooding and waterlogged streets, so plan accordingly!
Rain across northwest, central, northeast India
Northwest states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are set for steady showers through early September, with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh joining in from August 31, and eastern Uttar Pradesh from September 2.
Central India (think Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh) will also see plenty of rain.
Meanwhile, the Northeast stays soggy into September, and Kerala plus coastal Karnataka can expect more downpours too.
Fun fact: despite all this, India's total monsoon rainfall so far is still about 13% below average.