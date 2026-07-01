India monsoon begins poorly with June rain 40% below average India Jul 01, 2026

Monsoon season in India is off to a rough start this year, with June seeing 40% less rain than usual, just 99.5mm instead of the typical 165.4mm.

This is one of the driest Junes in recent years, breaking a two-year streak of good rains and putting pressure on July to make up for it, especially for farmers and water supplies.