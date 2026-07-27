India monsoon rebounds after Bay of Bengal systems, deficit 15%
India's monsoon, which was expected to slow down this July because of El Nino, has bounced back with help from back-to-back low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.
On July 27, one system even turned into a deep depression, pretty rare for this time of year, and that boost has brought the national rainfall deficit down to just 15%.
Assam floods: 68 casualties, 650,000+ affected
Central India is now almost at normal rainfall levels (just 3% below average), and northwest India isn't far behind with an 8% deficit.
But east, northeast, and the south peninsula are still seeing a bigger gap at 29%.
The heavy rains have also triggered severe floods in Assam, leaving 68 reported casualties and affecting over 650,000 residents.
India Meteorological Department forecasts continued rain
The India Meteorological Department says widespread rain will keep coming to central, west, east, and northeast India in the days ahead.
This ongoing monsoon revival is expected to help close earlier rainfall gaps across these regions.