India monsoon stirs amid driest June in over a century India Jun 23, 2026

India's southwest monsoon is finally showing signs of life, with rains reaching Mumbai and parts of south Gujarat.

Still, June 2026 is shaping up to be the driest June in over a century: rainfall across the country is way below normal, raising worries about crops and water supplies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we've only seen 53.1mm of rain between June 4 and June 22, which is about 54% of the usual amount.