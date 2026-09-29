India mulls social media rules for under-18s after Supreme Court
India is looking at stricter rules for anyone under 18 using social media.
This comes after the Supreme Court asked the government to review how young people are allowed to sign up and make agreements on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat.
The push for change started with a petition from a children's rights group, which wants stronger protections for minors online.
Indian platforms may require parental consent
The main idea is to update the law so that minors cannot enter into contracts on social media without parental or guardian consent, something already covered by Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act.
If these changes go through, platforms may need better age checks and might have to get parents involved before letting teens create accounts, making things safer but possibly more complicated for young users.