India must add 86,440 MW thermal capacity by FY2035-36
India is gearing up for a huge boost in its thermal power capacity, needing to add 86,440 MW by fiscal year 2035-36.
This big move, part of the National Generation Adequacy Plan, is all about making sure there's enough electricity for everyone as demand keeps rising.
The plan was rolled out by the Central Electricity Authority back in March 2026.
Shripad Naik: power 548.86 GW
As of March 2026, India had 228,560 MW of coal and lignite-based power online. Another 47,545 MW is being built right now, and 16,000 MW has been awarded for future development.
Minister Shripad Naik told Parliament that the country's total installed power hit 548.86 GW by June, meaning India has gone from struggling with shortages to actually being self-sufficient.
India invests over ₹9T for transmission
To keep up with all this new power, India's investing over ₹9 trillion into transmission lines and grid upgrades through 2032.
Since 2014, they've added more than 200,000 circuit kilometers and massively increased inter-regional capacity.
Plus, advanced tech like battery storage systems are being planned to make sure the grid stays reliable, even as more renewables get mixed in.