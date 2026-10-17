India nears finalization of airfare policy letting airlines set fares
India is on the verge of finalizing a new airfare policy that lets airlines set their own ticket prices, with the government not regulating airfares in the free market.
But there's a catch: if fares suddenly spike during emergencies or special situations, the government will step in and keep things fair.
Airlines now have to base prices on real costs and regularly share their fare ranges with the aviation regulator (DGCA) to help prevent price gouging when people need flights most.
Airlines to itemize fares to DGCA
The upcoming rules (part of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024) will soon require airlines to clearly break down what you're paying for (like base fares, extra fees, and refund policies) and report it all to DGCA.
The idea is to give airlines some breathing room as fuel prices rise, while still protecting travelers from being overcharged in a crisis (think: sudden demand after big events).
Overall, expect more transparency on ticket pricing and better safeguards if things get chaotic.