India nears finalization of airfare policy letting airlines set fares

India is on the verge of finalizing a new airfare policy that lets airlines set their own ticket prices, with the government not regulating airfares in the free market.

But there's a catch: if fares suddenly spike during emergencies or special situations, the government will step in and keep things fair.

Airlines now have to base prices on real costs and regularly share their fare ranges with the aviation regulator (DGCA) to help prevent price gouging when people need flights most.