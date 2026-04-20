India nears ₹90,000cr deal with Germany for 6 submarines
India
India is moving closer to a ₹90,000 crore deal with Germany for six new submarines, with the deal expected to be concluded soon.
The submarines are expected to be jointly built by Mazagon Dock and Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, boosting the Indian Navy's strength in a big way.
Germany to share submarine design technology
This isn't just about buying submarines: Germany will also share key submarine design technology with India.
The new submarines come with air-independent propulsion systems for longer underwater missions.
Singh's trip will also focus on expanding defense ties, including talks on cybersecurity, AI, drones, and more collaboration between both countries' defense industries.