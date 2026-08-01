India needs over ₹30L/cr for 500GW non-fossil by 2030

India is aiming for a huge milestone: 500 GW of clean, non-fossil fuel power by 2030.

But to get there, the country needs more than ₹30 lakh crore in investment, and a large part of the required capital would have to come from domestic financial institutions, capital markets, insurance funds, infrastructure investors, and private capital.

Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi shared this at the BRESE 2026 event in Mumbai, highlighting how India has already crossed 302-303 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity thanks to fast-growing solar and wind projects.