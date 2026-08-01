India needs over ₹30L/cr for 500GW non-fossil by 2030
India is aiming for a huge milestone: 500 GW of clean, non-fossil fuel power by 2030.
But to get there, the country needs more than ₹30 lakh crore in investment, and a large part of the required capital would have to come from domestic financial institutions, capital markets, insurance funds, infrastructure investors, and private capital.
Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi shared this at the BRESE 2026 event in Mumbai, highlighting how India has already crossed 302-303 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity thanks to fast-growing solar and wind projects.
Solar jumps to 165GW, wind 58GW
Solar power has jumped from just 2.8 GW to a whopping 165 GW today, while wind energy has grown from 21 GW to 58 GW.
Joshi also encouraged Maharashtra to showcase its renewable projects and push programs like PM-KUSUM so more people can join the shift toward cleaner energy.