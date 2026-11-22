'India cherishes special friendship with Nepal': Jaishankar meets Balendra Shah
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting reaffirmed India's special friendship with its neighboring country. "Privileged to call on PM Balendra Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening," Jaishankar wrote on X. "India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow," he added.
Twitter Post
Jaishankar's post on meeting Shah
Privileged to call on PM @ShahBalen of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 22, 2026
India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM @narendramodi tomorrow.
🇮🇳 🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/vt1uvzgxbu
Bilateral relations
Shah's 1st bilateral foreign visit
Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his first bilateral foreign visit since taking office in March 2026.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada received him at the airport.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed Shah's arrival, saying the visit offered an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between both countries.
Talks agenda
Talks to cover many issues
PM Modi and Shah are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks on Monday. They will review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The discussions are expected to cover cooperation in energy, trade, transportation, investment, connectivity, and infrastructure development.
MoUs are likely in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management, among other areas.
Diplomatic tradition
Nepal-India relations rooted in historical, cultural ties: MEA
Shah's visit to New Delhi is his first bilateral foreign visit as Nepal's Prime Minister. He is accompanied by a delegation including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.
PM Modi will host an official luncheon for the visiting Prime Minister and his delegation.
The MEA described India-Nepal relations as rooted in historical, cultural, and civilizational links.