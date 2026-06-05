India not yet ready to become 'Vishwaguru': RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India is not yet ready to become a "Vishwaguru," or world leader. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of an RSS training program in Nagpur on Thursday, where industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla was the chief guest. Bhagwat emphasized that while the world is looking to India for leadership, it needs to build its national capabilities first.

Global challenges Potential to offer holistic solutions Bhagwat said India has the potential to provide holistic solutions to global conflicts and crises, but a lack of preparation was "holding us back" from becoming "Vishwaguru." He pointed out that countries not directly involved in conflicts are still affected, citing rising oil prices due to the Iran-American war. "The world listens to those who hold power," he said, stressing India's need to become "supremely prosperous" and powerful.

Call for action Need to prepare for future Echoing Birla's sentiments, Bhagwat said that while India's time has come, it is not yet prepared to lead. He stressed the need to prepare for this future and make India a Vishwaguru. "So what is stopping us? Our preparation; it is still incomplete," he said. The RSS chief also spoke about environmental issues and how material growth often comes at nature's cost.

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