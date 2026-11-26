India observes Constitution Day 2026 honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision
India marks Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) every November 26 to remember when the Indian Constitution was adopted back in 1949.
It's also a day to celebrate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who led the team that drafted it.
Dr Ambedkar Foundation's 2026 celebrations this year's theme, "The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy," puts the spotlight on his huge influence on India's democracy.
Constitution presented in 22 languages
Constitution Day was officially started in 2015 to help everyone connect with the values behind our laws and Dr. Ambedkar's legacy.
Schools and colleges across India will read out the Preamble and hold activities to spread awareness about our rights and duties as citizens.
In Delhi, there'll be a special event by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, featuring a talk by former Chief Justice of India Justice U.U. Lalit, plus a national program at Vigyan Bhavan where the Constitution will be presented in 22 regional languages, making sure its message reaches even more people!