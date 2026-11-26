India marks Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) every November 26 to remember when the Indian Constitution was adopted back in 1949.

It's also a day to celebrate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who led the team that drafted it.

Dr Ambedkar Foundation's 2026 celebrations this year's theme, "The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy," puts the spotlight on his huge influence on India's democracy.