India offers hydropower aid after Nepal loses about 700 MW
India
After severe floods and landslides hit Nepal on August 26, 2026, India is offering a helping hand to rebuild.
The disaster wiped out about 700 megawatts of hydropower, damaged major roads and bridges, and left more than 1,100 people dead, with thousands still missing.
NHPC and SJVN aid Nepal's recovery
Indian state-run firms NHPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd are pitching in with technical know-how to restore Nepal's power plants.
This continues India's longstanding support for Nepal's infrastructure, like building big hydropower projects and providing quick rebuilding help after past disasters.
Right now, relief is the priority while teams assess what needs fixing most.