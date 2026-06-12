India on 'highest alert' after US strikes kill 3 seafarers
What's the story
The government is on "highest" alert to safeguard Indian seafarers in the Gulf after three sailors were killed in one of the attacks on three ships by United States forces. The deceased have been identified as Patnala Suresh (44), Aditya Sharma (23), and Shivanand Chaurasia (38). The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it was closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas in close coordination with maritime administrations of friendly countries and shipping companies.
Maritime security
Situation being monitored
"Recent security incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial shipping," a government statement said. The government said all concerned agencies have been asked to remain on "heightened alert" and "maintain readiness to respond to any contingency involving Indian seafarers or Indian maritime interests." Vessel operators and ship managers have been ordered to follow maritime protocols. Dedicated communication channels are also in place for round-the-clock security of sailors.
Attacks
Three vessels attacked since June 8
India's concerns about maritime commerce security were heightened this week when three vessels carrying Indian crew members were targeted in the Gulf of Oman. According to the MEA, a fire was reported on Vessel Marivex on June 8 but all 24 Indian crew members were rescued safely. On June 10, vessel MT Settebello, with 24 Indians onboard, was attacked; three died. On 11th June, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, was struck by American forces.
Financial aid
Seafarers Welfare Fund Society to provide ₹10 lakh each
The Seafarers Welfare Fund Society has announced ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased sailors. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief over the incident and assured full commitment to seafarer safety. "The safety of Indian citizens, protection of Indian maritime interests and uninterrupted movement of legitimate cargo remain our highest priorities," he said.
US response
US President Donald Trump praises strikes on commercial vessels
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has praised the strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf. He said many ships have been taken out over the past month as part of a naval blockade imposed in April. "We've been taking out many ships that nobody knew...we've been taking out big ships, quietly at night...We bombed their (Iran's) radar and everything so they couldn't see what was going on... a lot of ships...oil is out this way...," Trump said.