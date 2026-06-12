India on 'highest alert' after US strikes kill 3 seafarers  

US response

US President Donald Trump praises strikes on commercial vessels

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has praised the strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf. He said many ships have been taken out over the past month as part of a naval blockade imposed in April. "We've been taking out many ships that nobody knew...we've been taking out big ships, quietly at night...We bombed their (Iran's) radar and everything so they couldn't see what was going on... a lot of ships...oil is out this way...," Trump said.